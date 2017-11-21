New discounted rail card for 26-30-year-olds to be unveiled

Millions more young people will become eligible for cut-price rail travel under plans to be set out by Philip Hammond in the Budget on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will announce proposals for a new discounted railcard for 26 to 30-year-olds as part of the Government’s efforts to keep down the cost of living.

It is expected to operate on a similar basis to the 16-25 railcard which has been available in one form or another since 1974.

It currently costs £30 a year and entitles the holder to a third off the normal fare.

Mr Hammond will say ministers are working with industry with a view to launching the new 26-30 card in spring 2018.

The Treasury estimates that an additional 4.5 million young people will become eligible for discounted fares under the scheme.

The Chancellor will also use his Commons statement to announce a review of airline insolvency arrangements following the recent collapse of Monarch Airlines, leaving 110,000 passengers without a flight home.

In response, the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority launched the UK’s biggest peacetime repatriation, organising more than 500 flights to bring back those stranded overseas - an operation ministers are anxious to avoid repeating.

The review, to be headed by an independent chairman, will also look at the “uneven” nature of consumer protection for passengers highlighted by the Monarch case.

It is expected to issue its interim findings by summer 2018, with the final report due by the end of the year.