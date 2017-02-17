New Ben Nevis bridge to open to walkers

Thousands of walkers will enjoy better access to Ben Nevis this summer with a new footbridge now lowered into place.

The bridge, by the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre, will connect walkers to a popular starting point for those tackling Britain’s highest mountain.

View back to Glen Nevis from Ben Nevis track. PIC Wikimedia.

Work on the bridge, which replaces an old crossing, is due to complete next month.

The arrival of the bridge is a major step forward in the work to improve access to Glen Nevis.

Those with mobility issues will benefit from a new path into the glen.

The new bridge arrived at the site in sections after being transported from Inverness.

A crane was brought in to carefully lower it into place over the River Nevis.

Willie Lawrie, director of Fort William-based contractor Fion Construction told the Press and Journal the new bridge “looks the part”.

The project is costing just under £600,000 and is being delivered by Highland Council and the Nevis Partnership.

The old bridge was considered to be in poor condition with a limit placed on how many walkers who could cross it at any one time.

