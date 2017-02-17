New Ben Nevis bridge to open to walkers

Thousands of walkers will enjoy better access to Ben Nevis this summer with a new footbridge now lowered into place.
The bridge, by the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre, will connect walkers to a popular starting point for those tackling Britain’s highest mountain.
Work on the bridge, which replaces an old crossing, is due to complete next month.
READ MORE: The hotel that one stood at the summit of Ben Nevis
The arrival of the bridge is a major step forward in the work to improve access to Glen Nevis.
Those with mobility issues will benefit from a new path into the glen.
The new bridge arrived at the site in sections after being transported from Inverness.
READ MORE: For sale: plots for sale on Ben Nevis for just £25
A crane was brought in to carefully lower it into place over the River Nevis.
Willie Lawrie, director of Fort William-based contractor Fion Construction told the Press and Journal the new bridge “looks the part”.
The project is costing just under £600,000 and is being delivered by Highland Council and the Nevis Partnership.
The old bridge was considered to be in poor condition with a limit placed on how many walkers who could cross it at any one time.
200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland