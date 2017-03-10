Nessie, Highland Coos and squirrels find place on baby boxes

The winning design for Scotland’s baby box will feature a forest fairy tale scene complete with Highland cows, squirrels and the Loch Ness Monster.

Graphic design student Leanne Young from Edinburgh Napier University will receive a prize of £1,000 for her design that will feature on boxes to be given to every newborn from this summer until March 2019.

The initiative was inspired by Finnish baby boxes and the Scottish versions are filled with essentials such as nappies, clothes and books as well as a mattress and blanket so the new arrival can sleep in the box if needed.

After announcing the policy, the Scottish Government launched a competition run by V&A Museum of Design in Dundee for art and design students across the country to design the new boxes.

More than 70 people entered the competition with six shortlisted entries being unveiled in January which were all intended to be interactive, helping to record milestones and make memories.

The winning design has space to record key milestones, a family tree and the baby’s handprints or footprints.

Minister for childcare and early years, Mark McDonald said: “We want Scotland’s baby boxes to become a meaningful part of the lives of parents and children so it was clear the design had to be bold, interactive and inspirational.

“All of the entries we received certainly delivered and I would like to congratulate and thank all those who took part.

“It was an extremely difficult task trying to pick an overall winner but the judges were in agreement that Leanne’s concept should be the first ever design for Scotland’s baby box.

“Not only is it incredibly interactive, allowing families to customise and decorate the box throughout the years, it also acts as a multi-purpose memory capsule.

“Although all babies born in Scotland will receive one of these boxes I am extremely pleased that each one will be completely unique to every family.”

Leanne Young said: “I am delighted to have won the opportunity to design Scotland’s first baby box.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my ideas become reality, reaching the homes of every newborn baby born in Scotland until March 2019.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience from concept to realisation and hope that young families will interact with the design I have created.”