Neil Lennon pays tribute to toddler killed in van crash

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has paid tribute to the five year-old boy who was killed by a van.

Lennon Toland, who was named after the now Hibs boss, was killed in a road accident in the east end of Glasgow.

The youngster was struck by a white van in Shettleston and died in hospital a short time later.

Neil Lennon said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Lennon’s passing.

“It’s a tragic story — condolences go to the family.”

Tributes have flooded in for the youngster who was born in 2011 when Lennon was in charge at Parkhead.

An online fundraising page to raise money for his funeral costs has already reached over £8000.

