Neil Lennon meets parents of tragic Lennon Toland

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has helped comfort the family of a five-year-old boy killed in a car crash.

Lennon Toland was named after the Celtic legend who met his parents Leanne and Andrew at a chartity event to raise money in memory of the youngster.

Lennon Toland with his parents. Picture: Submitted

Neil Lennon, now manager at Hibs, said: “It is such a privilege for him to be named after me. I don’t know the people and for them to name the most precious thing in their life after me, it’s very humbling.”

“I could not begin to understand how the family are feeling at the moment.”

He added: “For a young boy just starting out in life to be taken away – it’s the ones that are left behind who really suffer.”

Celtic legend Neil Lennon. Picture: JP Licence

Lennon Toland’s pregnant mum and dad were at Glasgow Clyde College for a charity event to raise money for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital in memory of the five-year-old.

They spoke with and joked with the former Celtic player and manager in a small conference room at the college’s Cardonald campus.

The young boy was tragically knocked down and killed by a van mounting the pavement while he was walking home from school in Shettleston, Glasgow last month.

Other Celtic legends Chris Sutton and Frank McAvennie also attended the event.

Ex-Celtic star Sutton said: “‘We’re absolutely honoured to be supporting a fundraising event in loving memory of Lennon”.

The fundraiser was first dreamt up by a first year journalism student Stephen McCabe who was determined to help the family.

All funds raised will be donated towards the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, for both its Cancer and Neurology Departments – where Lennon sadly lost his fight for life.

Lennon’s mum Leanne said: “Both charities are very special to me. The neurology department because my son died from a head injury and the cancer department as Lennon was a loving and caring boy who absolutely loved helping other children, that is what he would have wanted”.

Students were all being asked to wear green on the day to show support for the event – and to remember Lennon whose favourite football team was Celtic FC.

Senior media lecturer, Fred Hannah, said: “The student fundraiser to help raise funds for such a good cause in Lennon’s memory is a wonderful thing, and it is a privilege and great honour for the HND Media and the HND Journalism classes to be involved.”.

