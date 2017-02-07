Nearly 8000 hospital operations scrapped in a year

Almost 8,000 hospital operations were cancelled last year due to factors including a lack of beds, staff and equipment.

These can include the unavailability of beds, staff and equipment, as well as employee illness and theatre sessions overrunning.

The December figure takes the 2016 total to 7,740 - a number seized on by opposition parties.

Scottish Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar MSP said: “Every single day NHS staff tell us that they are under pressure and under-resourced. Now we see that close to 8,000 planned operations were cancelled last year because hospitals did not have the capacity to cope.

“A decade of SNP mismanagement of our NHS means that patients are being let down because hospitals are not getting the support they need.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: “Across the country more than 20 patients a day failed to receive the operation they needed because their hospital could not accommodate them. This is bad for patients, bad for their families and a huge burden on NHS staff too.

“I was deeply troubled when Dr Patrick Statham, a neurosurgeon at the Western General Hospital, got in touch to say the situation in his ward was so dire he was being forced to cancel operations because of a lack of beds.

“Doctors and nurses across the country are working incredibly hard to give patients the best possible care. Now the SNP need to match that dedication and get serious about giving health boards the support they need.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland