Near miss between drone and commercial jet at Edinburgh Airport

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information and issuing a warning to the public following a near miss involving an aeroplane and drone.

The incident happened at about 1.10pm on Friday 19th May where the unmanned craft flew around 20-30 meters away from a commercial Loganair flight as it made its decent towards Edinburgh Airport at an altitude of around 4,000 feet.

It is believed the drone may have been piloted from the Bathgate or Armadale area.

No one was injured and the plane successfully landed.

Chief Inspector Barry Blair, Local Area Commander for West Lothian said: “The pilot was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision whilst preparing to land the plane. Had these aircraft collided the consequences could have been far more serious.

“We are working alongside the aviation authorities to identify the pilot of the drone and determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Drone users are reminded only to operate their crafts within the guidelines set out by the Civil Aviation Authority and should consult the legislation should they have any queries about appropriate drone use.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport commented: “People should be in no doubt of the seriousness of this issue. We would ask that all users understand the legislation and guidelines surrounding drone usage and behave responsibly.”

Police Scotland support the safe and legal use of small unmanned aircraft. However, drone pilots should be aware of the appropriate legislation and the safety issues to be considered when operating such aircraft.

Pilots are reminded they must operate within the law and the guidelines set out by the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services’, ‘Drone Safe’ campaign. Pilots must also be aware of the areas in our communities where drone activity may cause safety issues or sensitive areas where drone use may cause public concern.

Anyone with any queries should visit http://dronesafe.uk for more information.