Nazi group set up homeless food bank in Glasgow

NEO-nazi white supremacists set up a stall in Glasgow city centre offering food and clothes to white homeless people.

National Action, a group of Hitler-sympathising fascists who have admitted that they are engaging in propaganda, recently joined forces with a Polish party of a similar persuasion, The National Revival of Poland.

Together they chose outside the St Enoch Centre in the heart of Glasgow to spread their message.

An expert on fascism at Cambridge University, Dr John Pollard, told Vice Magazine that it is quite common for such groups put a lot of time and effort into these ventures.

“This is nothing new: the NSDA/SA [the original Nazis] invested heavily in social outreach during the Great Depression in Weimar Germany and this was institutionalised into the Winterlife – literally, ‘winter help’ – after they came to power,” he said.

A Police Scotland Spokesman said that officers were called to the attended St Enoch Centre at the end of August when the stall was set-up but were unable to take action as nothing illegal was taking place.

