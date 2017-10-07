Natural History Museum incident ‘not considered to be terror-related’

AN INCIDENT in which 11 people were injured in one of London’s busiest tourist areas is not being treated as terror-related, police say.

The Metropolitan Police announced that the incident in which a car ploughed into pedestrians outside of the Natural History Museum in South Kensington on Saturday afternoon was “a road traffic collision”.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground in the middle of Exhibition Road in front of what is believed to be a Toyota Prius minicab that had collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon.

Pictures and footage from the scene showed street damage and a massive police presence in the capital’s museum district, home to the NHM, the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The area is a magnet for tourists, including lots of families with young children.

Peter McKenna, Deputy Director of Operations, London Ambulance Service, said: “At just after 2.20pm today, (7 October), we received reports of an incident at Cromwell Road, South Kensington.

The damaged vehicles on Exhibition Road, in between the Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum, and the Natural History Museum.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including our hazardous area response team, ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and incident response officers.

“We treated 11 patients, mostly for leg and head injuries, and took nine of them to hospital.

“We have worked closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to get people to safety and ensure they received the medical help they needed as quickly as possible.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, released the following statement about the incident: “A number of people have been injured in an incident involving a car in Exhibition Road, South Kensington. A man has been detained by police.

“Details are still emerging and I have spoken with and am in close contact with Assistant Met Commissioner Mark Rowley and our other emergency services.

“Police have asked people to avoid the area while their inquiries continue.”

Scotland Yard said that “a number of pedestrians” were hurt in an incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said after the incident that “a man had been detained at the scene” and that “inquiries to establish the circumstances and motive” were under way.

An NHM spokeswoman said: “A vehicle has collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum entrance at Exhibition Road.

“The Museum’s visitors and staff are always our first priority.

“We are working with emergency services to assess the incident and we are doing all we can.”

An eyewitness at the scene said: “We were walking near the Science Museum and heard a bang, bang... at first I thought it was gunfire.

“Then we walked past the scene of the accident and saw a guy pinned down by other men and lots of people calling the police.

“There didn’t appear to be many people hurt - a few sat by the side of the road but more looking shaken than anything.

“We were then ushered into the Science Museum and the area was quickly cleared of pedestrians.”

Workers in a cafe close the incident told how people fled the scene in a panic as police evacuated the area.

Merilin Mueller, 20, said: “It just seemed like an accident because there was a police car. We couldn’t see outside.

“Then there were loads of police cars and that’s when all of these police came marching down saying, ‘move, move’.

“They said, ‘you need to evacuate’.”

Her colleague at Brown and Rosie, Kayla Spark, 23, said: “They came into the shop really aggressively.”

She added: “Someone outside said they heard what sounded like gunshots, but I think it was just the car colliding.”

Dieon Rurora, 25, who also works in the cafe, said: “People were running down the street, falling over. It was quite scary.”

He said he believed the car involved in the collision was a grey saloon, which is now boxed in behind four police cars, although he did not see the collision.