Mysterious ‘Banksy’ sculpture pops up at Scott Monument

A mysterious sculpture at the Scott monument has left tourists and residents perplexed,
A little girl stands with a hand outstretched reaching for a red heart balloon.
And now Banky’s famous “Girl With The Balloon” artwork has appeared in sculpture form on the City’s Scott Monument - but with a twist with a sculpture called ‘Mine Girl’
The girl stands next to the plinth looked down on by the statue of Scottish author Sit Walter Scott and she is reaching not for a heart but for a bright red mine-shaped balloon with a cut out heart.
A black chain “string” trails from a mine.
Staff arrived at the monument yesterday morning (Tuesday) to find the art installation had been mysteriously placed over night.
A spokesperson for the Council said: “Staff at the Scott Monument were surprised to see the mysterious sculpture appear overnight. It appears to be a love note of sorts and certainly makes a statement. We were content to leave it on site for Valentine’s Day in the hope that the artist comes back to retrieve it afterwards. If not, it will have to be removed.”