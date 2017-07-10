Murder inquiry launched in Castlemilk after man shot dead

A murder inquiry has been launched in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow after a man fatally shot during a mass brawl on Saturday subsequently died.

The victim, who was named locally as Jamie Lee, 23, was one of six people injured in the incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow in which two men were shot.

Officers were called to the scene at Ballantay Terrace at about 8pm on Saturday after a fight broke out between two gangs of men.

Police said the six men sustained injuries consistent with a variety of weapons, thought to be knives and guns, being used.

Mr Lee died on Sunday evening at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city. A 25-year-old was in a serious condition while the other four men were discharged from hospital.

Police remained at the scene on Monday and a team of forensic specialists was on the ground. Officers were also conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “It is vital that we trace everyone involved in this incident.

“We will have extra patrols in the area for the foreseeable future and we would encourage the public to come forward and speak to these officers with any information they have, or indeed any concerns they have.”

The other attacks are being treated as attempted murder and serious assaults.

Police do not believe the incident is linked to any others in the Glasgow area over the last few months or any ongoing police investigations, and said there is nothing to suggest the incident was racially motivated.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Helen Street police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.