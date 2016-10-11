Mural in memory of Scots boxer Mike Towell unveiled in Dundee

A mural in memory of boxer Mike Towell, who died following a televised bout, has been created in his home city.

The 25-year-old welterweight had to be stretchered from the ring after a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in a St Andrew’s Sporting Club fight in Glasgow.

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on September 30 where he was diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain. He survived for 12 hours after being removed from life support and died the following night.

It has since emerged the boxer had been complaining of headaches in the run-up to the fight but his management said they were not aware of any complaints.

Now, a graffiti artist in his home city of Dundee has spray-painted a mural in tribute to the boxer known as Iron Mike Towell.

Symon Mathieson, 36, known as Syke, said he felt compelled to make the artwork - which shows boxing gloves labelled Mike next to his last name and the words Dundee’s Own - as a “mark of respect”.

He said: “He obviously touched quite of lot of people so it was something that was deserved.

“I didn’t know him personally but I did as a mark of respect for a local person.

“Everybody seems to be more than happy with it. People in Dundee are kind of like that - when something happens people feel the need to get together and show support.”

Members of the boxer’s family have visited the mural, which is on the Sea Braes boards at the Riverside.

Following his death, his partner of eight years Chloe Ross, who is mother to their young son Rocco, said she was “heartbroken” adding, “My baby has lost his daddy. But he will be so so proud of his dad in what he achieved.”

