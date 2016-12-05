Munro mountain record broken with 24 tackled in 24 hours

FORMER Marine Donnie Campbell has broken an endurance record by running and climbing 24 Munros in less than 24 hours.

Donnie, 32, set off on the 60-mile Ramsay’s Round challenge on Friday night.

He completed it in 23 hours and six minutes – beating the record by 12 minutes.

British Trail champion Donnie said: “This tops the hardest thing I have done in my life – harder than running Glasgow to Skye non-stop.

“I have zero left in the tank, or in my stomach for that matter.

“I’ve spewed a fair bit up there but my support crew, energy gels and tomato soup got me through.

“Ben Nevis is a fantastic mountain to finish on and a relief after sliding around on the Carn Mor Dearg Arete.

“Sprinting down off the top in the dark and sneaking under the record was definitely worth it.”

Donnie, originally from Skye but now living in Edinburgh, started at Glen Nevis Youth Hostel at 9.10pm on Friday.

In temperatures of -4C, he headed for the Mamores Mountain, which include 11 Munros and the notorious Devil’s Ridge.

At 9am on Saturday, he had breakfast with his crew support team at the north end of Loch Treig and changed into warm clothes.

The last section saw Donnie join forces with fellow Scottish international athletes Tom Owens and Dr Andrew Murray.