Mum Emma Kinghorn loses four stone to Moonwalk

After years of watching thousands of people power walking through the streets of her home city of Edinburgh for The MoonWalk Scotland, Emma Kinghorn has finally bitten the bullet and entered this year’s event.

The mother-of-three always thought she was too unfit to take on the marathon distance challenge organised by breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk, but since signing up, her fitness levels have rocketed.

Emma has shed an impressive four stone so far by taking up lots from walking and attending exercise classes.

She has also told how she has cutting out chocolate and sweets and goes carb-free on the days she is not exercising.

Joined by two of her close friends, Emma will don a decorated bra and power walk through the night on Saturday 10 June, raising money and awareness to help fight breast cancer.

The cause is close to Emma’s heart after losing her both her grandmother and one of her cousins to cancer.

As a Community Therapy Assistant, Emma’s job sees her caring for people who have been treated for cancer, as well as those living with the disease.

Emma said: “I am helping others by raising money for Walk the Walk, but the charity is helping me, by giving me a goal. I would like to think someone would do the same for me if I was affected by cancer.”

“As a mum, I want to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of women checking their breasts from a young age. Taking on The MoonWalk has given my children an awareness of the disease, and they will be coming along on the night of the event to cheer me on.”

If everything goes to plan at this year’s MoonWalk, Emma has vowed to double the distance in 2018 and take on the Over the Moon Ultra (52.4 miles).

Emma wants to encourage more people to sign up to take part in this year’s event which starts and finishes at Holyrood Park. She said: “It’s not too late to do something, not only to make a difference for yourself, but to other people too. The money you raise will make more of a difference than you will know.”

Since 2006, more than £19.6 million has been raised from The MoonWalk Scotland, helping to support people living with cancer now.

There are four distances available at The MoonWalk Scotland, they are The New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), the Full Moon (26.2 miles), or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).