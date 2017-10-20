MSPs seek to condemn Madrid over Catalonia

There have been calls for the Scottish Parliament to condemn the behaviour and actions of the Spanish government “in the strongest possible terms” following recent events in Catalonia.

Two motions, one from Ivan McKee MSP for Glasgow Provan, put forward a motion to condemn the actions of the Spanish government following the sentencing of two prominent Catalan figures.

In a motion in parliament, the MSP urged MSPs to speak out against the actions in the region “to cease what it [Holyrood] considers this repression against the people and the government of Catalonia”.

Deputy presiding officer Linda Fabiani also raised a motion which called for “dialogue, negotiation and accord”, and was a response to the “deeply worrying” decision by the Spanish prime minister to consider direct rule over the region.

The actions of the Spanish government led to criticism across the chamber, with Labour, Green and Labour MSPs also reacting to the constitutional crisis.

Neil Findlay said: “Disputes like this will only be sorted out through dialogue.

“If one side thinks it can force the other to accept its position through whatever undemocratic means, they are absolutely wrong.”

Patrick Harvie of the Scottish Greens called for a “free fair and legal vote” on the issue stating that it the stance of the Spanish government was “deeply troubling”

Leader of the Lib Dems, Willie Rennie said that although they were against independence in Scotland, much could be learned from the Edinburgh agreement of 2012 adding: “If the Spanish want to stir up the hornet’s nest, they should carry on exactly as they are.”