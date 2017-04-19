MP Natalie McGarry collapses at Westminster

An ambulance was called to Westminster after the independent nationalist MP Natalie McGarry fainted in parliament.
Paramedics attended as a precaution after Ms McGarry, who revealed she is pregnant in a post on social media, collapsed in the House of Commons tea room.
READ MORE: SNP to abstain in Commons vote on snap General Election
The Glasgow East MP resigned the SNP whip following a police investigation and has since been charged with alleged fraud offences.
