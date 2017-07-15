Motorway at standstill after supermarket lorry overturns

DRIVERS on the M876 near Falkirk experienced several hours of disruption today after an ASDA delivery lorry overturned.

The accident occurred at junction 1 Bonnybridge at 9 this morning and left food products strewn across the motorway.

Motorists were faced with a seven-hour wait following the crash as diversions were put in place and the debris cleared from the roadway.

Police Scotland has confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident.