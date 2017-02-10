Motorist injured after lorry overturns on top of car

A motorist has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned and landed on top of their car.

The incident happened at about 11.40am on Friday on the A944 road between Westhill and Alford in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service working to free the casualty from the wreckage.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a driver aged in their 30s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road was closed and diversions put in place while officers carried out investigations.

