Motorcyclist killed in crash ‘died doing what he loved’

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Stranraer have taken “some comfort in knowing that he died doing what he loved”.

James Harvey, 64, was killed when his BMW motorcycle and a Subaru car collided on the A77 at about 11.30am on Thursday.

Mr Harvey, who was known as Jim to friends and family and lived in Prestwick, died at the scene of the crash between Stranraer and Portpatrick.

His family said he loved motorbikes and lived life “to the fullest”.

In a statement released through police, they said: “We cannot begin to describe the sense of loss we feel following Jim’s death. At the age of 64, Jim was still living every day to the fullest.

“His love and absolute passion for motorbikes really expressed his personality and outlook on life. He loved the freedom and enjoyed the thrill of the open road.

“While the family are still coming to terms with the sense that Jim was taken from us prematurely, we take some comfort in knowing that Jim died doing what he loved.”

The 70-year-old male driver of the Subaru and his female passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for nearly eight hours for investigations to be carried out but has since reopened.