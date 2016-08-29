Mother of murdered Scots schoolgirl seeks ‘closure’ after 20 years

A COLD case investigation has been launched into the murder of 14-year-old schoolgirl Caroline Glachan in Dunbartonshire.

Her mother Margaret McKeich made an emotional appeal at a police news conference saying she wanted answers to “who and why?”

The youngster was found dead on the banks of the River Leven on 25 August, 1996, about a mile from her home in Renton.

Police Scotland is now re-examining evidence from the initial investigation.

Mrs McKeich, speaking at the news conference in Bonhill, close to where her daughter was killed, said: “I’ve been here before and it’s 20 years down the line. What can I say that I haven’t said before? What can I do that I’ve not done before?

“It’s things like this but I’m a wee bit more hopeful than I’ve been for a long time.

“I also believe the public have a part to play in this as well and I’d urge anybody to come forward just to give me that peace, just to let Caroline rest in peace and to give me closure because there are two questions I need to answer - who and why?”

No one has ever been arrested over Caroline’s death.

Mrs McKeich believes her daughter knew her killer and urged anyone who might have information about the murder to “take a look back, and have a think back, and take a look in the mirror and look to your conscience.

“Twenty years has passed and it’s a fair amount of time, but for me it’s just yesterday.

“I think 20 years is long enough. Just let this year be the last year, the last time.”

The appeal was held as Police Scotland’s Homicide Governance and Review team begins a fresh review into Caroline’s death.

Forensic scientists are re-examining more than 300 items collected on the River Leven towpath.

Police have also re-appealed for help in tracing a man in a hooded top who was seen standing about 30 yards from Caroline as she walked along Dillichip Loan on the night of her murder.

Someone fitting the man’s description was spotted about 30 minutes later running down the main street of Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire with another male.

