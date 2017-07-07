Mother of Kirsty Maxwell ‘We need answers’

The mother of Kirsty Maxwell, who died after faling from a balcony in Benidorm, has spoken for the first time about the loss of her daughter.

Kirsty Maxwell fell 100ft from a balcony on April 29 while on a hen party with friends.

The family of the 27-year-old flew out to Spain this week in a bid to find out what happened to their daughter and to try and get answers.

Posters and leaflets were handed out by family members in an attempt to piece together the details surrounding her death.

Speaking to The Daily Record, the mother of Kirsty, Denise, said: “We need answers over what happened to Kirsty.

“Someone out there will know.

“We have been putting leaflets around the pubs.

“A lot of people are Scottish and Spanish. They know all about it.

“They all know Kirsty’s face from the picture. We would like to think they would get in touch.”

She also added that the reaction from those keen to help does give the family ‘hope looking forward.’

Speaking about the difficulty of going to Spain Kirsty’s husband Adam said: “It is very hard to come back here but we have to for Kirsty.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and the only way to get these answered is to come back here.” “For me personally, it is something I have had to come and do. I cannot rest until I know the answers.”