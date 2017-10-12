Mother of holidaymaker detained in Dubai passes away ‘days after his return’

The mother of a Scottish holidaymaker detained in the United Arab Emirates over a fake £20 note passed away just days after his return, it has been revealed.

Plasterer Billy Barclay, 31, arrived home last Thursday after spending three days in a Dubai prison on counterfeit money charges - a year after currency officials in the gulf state discovered he had a forged note in the popular holiday destination of Ras Al Khaimah.

Billy Barclay was held in Dubai over fake �20 notes.

READ MORE: Edinburgh dad faces Dubai jail over fake £20 note

But as Mr Barclay was still in limbo 5,000 miles from home, his mother suffered a serious stroke as she awaited his return and sadly passed just four days after he flew back into Edinburgh Airport.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kaye Adams this morning, Billy said he felt “robbed” of time with his mother by the ordeal, adding: “It was horrific. I got off the plane and I should have been on a high, I’m home, I’m safe.”

“But knowing about my mum, I’m flying home on a seven hour flight thinking about my mum and at this point I’m thinking that she might be ok.

“When I got to the hospital, she kind of came to; it was like she was waiting on me but prior to that she was conscious and I was still stranded over there so I never got to see that.”

Wife Monique, 42, flew home early with kids Billy, nine, and Madison, seven, and revealed the family were unsure whether to tell Billy - still stranded in Dubai - how serious his mother’s condition was.

She said: “I flew back on the Thursday and Billy’s mum took a stroke on the Saturday.”

“On the Tuesday morning, she took a turn for the worst and we were told she wasn’t going to survive it.

“So we wondered, Do we tell Billy or do we wait until he comes back?,’ so we told him she took the stroke but we never told him how bad it was until he stepped off the plane on the Thursday.

“That’s when we told him she wasn’t going to pull through it and she passed away sadly on Sunday.”