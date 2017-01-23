Mother jailed for planning to let paedophile rape girl, 7

A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of “depraved” text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

She also sent the 54-year-old a naked picture of the youngster and bought sleeping pills to drug her.

The court heard that the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the offences only came to light when the woman’s partner found the messages on her phone and reported her.

Bailey, who was jailed for a total of 13 years, and the woman were found guilty of conspiracy to rape a girl aged under 13 after a trial in December.

Bailey, of Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, South Wales, was also convicted of encouraging the distribution of indecent photographs of a child and encouraging the sexual assault of a child by another woman.

At an earlier hearing the woman admitted distributing five indecent images of a child and Bailey admitted possessing those images.