Michelle McManus assaulted in Shawlands

Michelle McManus.

Michelle McManus suffered an injured jaw after an apparently random attack by a stranger in Pollokshaws Road early this morning,

The hugely popular entertainer later spoke of her ordeal in a stream of Twitter comments, and has described the response by police as “fantastic”.

It’s understood she was struck with a guitar case near Linen 1906, a busy bar on Pollokshaws Road, at around 2am.

Just over four hours later Michelle posted on Twitter: “When your life is amazing but then a man you don’t know assaults you for no reason. #whatdoesntkillyou xxx”

Later this morning she added: “Thankyou so much for all of your kind messages. Still trying to process what happened to me last night. The police were fantastic xxx”

Police say enquiries are continuing.

