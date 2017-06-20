Michael Costello lights up at winning award

Electrician Michael Costello has finished runner-up in a national contest to find the UK’s best apprentice spark.

The 25-year-old, of Danderhall, beat off competition from more than 400 entrants in this year’s NICEIC Apprentice of the Year contest.

Michael, who is employed by building services firm Arthur McKay, said: “I am over the moon to have got as far I did.

“The competition was intense and an amazing experience. It is a lovely way to round off all the hard work over the last few years.”

Eight students made it through to the grand final of the competition. They were put through a gruelling day of challenges designed to assess their ability across a range of disciplines including testing, fault finding, conduit bending, tray manufacturing and safe isolation.

This year’s final also included a virtual reality task which was followed by an interview with NICEIC technical standards director Alan Wells.

Michael received a holiday voucher worth £750 along with an engraved glass trophy, an iPad and a kit bag containing an array of electrical accessories.

Michael, who only recently got married, is now planning to use his holiday voucher to take his wife Therese away for their honeymoon.

He said: “We were planning to go away to Florida next year so the holiday voucher will be very useful. After that, I just plan on getting more experience in this industry.”

Handing over the prizes were Alan Wells, Scolmore Group’s managing director Gary Mordue and star of TV’s DIY SOS Billy Byrne.

Mike Stark, operations director at Arthur McKay, said: “We are very proud of Michael and all that he has achieved.

“He has been with us now for four years and he has always stood out as someone with a real talent and desire to do well.

All of our apprentices get good training out on site and as a business we try to encourage them to go as far as they can. This will look good on Michael’s CV.”

The journey to the Electrical Apprentice of the Year finals day involved a number of stages. The first stage of the contest was an online exam comprising a variety of questions relating to electrical installations.

The top 20 per cent performing students from this stage then progressed to stage two – a practical one-and-a-half exam paper, which was held at six locations across the UK.

The eight students with the highest marks then battled it out in the grand final.

Darren Staniforth, technical development manager with NICEIC and ELECSA, was involved in the judging process.

He said: “We really wanted to test their ability to carry out a range of tasks that we feel all good, skilled apprentices should be able to do – along with some tests that they might not have been so comfortable with. I am confident all of them will go on to have a successful career in the industry.”

NICEIC and ELECSA are trading names of Certsure LLP a wholly owned subsidiary of The Electrical Safety Council and Electrical Contractors’ Association.