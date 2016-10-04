Mental health prescriptions hit ten-year high

Prescriptions for mental health drugs such as antidepressants and antipsychotics have hit a ten-year high amid concerns over soaring demand for services.

New NHS figures reveal that the number of antidepressants doled out has increased by 72 per cent since 2005, with the total number of prescriptions rising by 5 per cent last year.

The rise comes despite a high-profile SNP promise to curb the rise in antidepressant prescribing back in 2007.

Prescriptions of antipsychotic drugs have risen by nealy 50 per cent in the last decade from 626,210 items in 2005/06 to 927,875 last year.

Women received substantially more mental health drugs than men, except for ADHD medication, as female patients made up 54.7 per cent of patients who received treatment with drugs for psychoses and related disorders last year.

Prescribing rates were higher in poorer areas as major risk factors for mental health issues are poverty, poor education, unemployment and social isolation.

The figures prompted concern that prescription of drugs to treat mental health may be being used to cover up shortages in other kinds of therapy.

Waiting times for psychological therapies regularly exceed the 18-week target, which was met by only five of Scotland’s 14 health boards in June.

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole Hamilton said: “Prescription drugs will always have their place when it comes to treating mental health, however if doctors are prescribing them due to a lack of other options then that is not good for patients.

“Mental health treatment should consist of a range of options and drugs can’t cover for shortages in the availability of therapies.

“This is further proof that a step change in how we treat mental health is long overdue.”

He called greater funding for mental health and a dedicated mental health practitioner for every GP surgery.

Mental health minister Maureen Watt defended the government’s record on mental health, as the number of people starting treatment for psychological therapies has risen by almost 30 per cent since 2014/15 as GPs get better at diagnosing depression.

She said: “These figures reflect the fact that more people are coming forward to seek help from their GPs for problems such as depression as the stigma surrounding mental health declines – something the Scottish Government has been working hard to achieve.

“Mental health is an absolute priority of this government and people with mental illness should expect the same standard of care as people with physical illness and should receive medication if they need it.

“We are also committed to improving access to alternatives, such as psychological therapies, that increase choice and best accommodate patient preference.

“We have already increased mental health spending by nearly 40 per cent between 2006/07 and 2014/15 and have committed an extra £150 million over five years to improve mental health services.”