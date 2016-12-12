Memorial service to be held for French student Antoine Maury

The life of a French student who was found dead in Edinburgh will be remembered at an event later this week.

Antoine Maury’s body was recovered from Duddingston Loch in Holyrood Park on Friday December 2 following an extensive police search involving specialist units.

The 21-year-old student had not been seen since October 24 when he left the company of friends at Edinburgh College’s Milton Road East campus.

His mother Laura Maury has created an event on Facebook inviting friends, family and locals to attend a celebration of Antoine’s life at Duddingston Kirk Parish Church on December 17, from 1pm to 4pm.

She wrote on Facebook: “Wear your kilt, suit, jeans and sneakers, as you wish. That’s the way Antoine would had liked it. Lots of Scottish dress would be great though!”

A major search for Mr Maury was launched following his disappearance and several specialist units were deployed, including the dog section and the Police Scotland marine unit.

Sonar equipment was used across Duddingston Loch as part of the operation.

Following official identification of the body, chief inspector Kevin McLean said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Antoine, whose courage and dignity throughout this harrowing time has been unparalleled.

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who assisted in our search, their support was essential.

“We are supporting Antoine’s family through an appointed family liaison officer. We will continue to work with them and offer assistance throughout this difficult time.”

Mr Maury was born and raised in Paris but moved to St Andrews to study when he was 16.

A report on the death has been sent to the procurator fiscal.