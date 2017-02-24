Memorial service for Tam Dalyell in Linlithgow

A memorial service was being held on Friday for former Labour MP Tam Dalyell.

The veteran politician and father of the ‘West Lothian Question’ died last month aged 84 following a short illness.

The ceremony is being held at St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow.

Mr Dalyell’s body was donated to science in line with his wishes, followed by a private interment.

The Old Etonian baronet spent 43 years as an MP after being elected to represent West Lothian in 1962.

He became MP for Linlithgow 21 years later and was named Father of the House, the longest continuously serving MP, in 2001.

Scottish politics: News, comment and expert analysis

A fervent opponent of Scottish devolution, Mr Dalyell’s famous constitutional challenge, “Why should Scottish MPs at Westminster be able to vote on English matters when English MPs would be unable to vote on Scottish issues,” became known as the ‘’West Lothian question’’.

Tributes were paid to him from across the political spectrum after his death was announced on January 26.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called him a ‘’titan of parliamentary scrutiny’’, while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he was a ‘’real giant’’ of Scottish politics.

A further memorial service is planned for London.