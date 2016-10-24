Memorial plaque unveiled at Perth station for IS victim David Haines

A permanent memorial to murdered aid worker David Haines has been created in Perth.

Tragic David died at the hands of Islamic State terrorists two years ago in Syria after he was taken hostage on a humanitarian mission.

After leaving the RAF Mr Haines had worked for ScotRail and his colleagues in Perth and Dundee decided they wanted to do something to remember their former work mate and friend.

On Saturday– a water feature in a pond in Perth railway station’s biodiversity garden – was unveiled.

His colleagues, friends and family, including his brother Mike, daughter Bethany and his grandson Aiden visited to see the garden tribute.

“We are delighted and very touched by the gesture of ScotRail staff who knew David,” said one family member.

The water feature has a plaque inscribed “Dedicated to the Memory of David Haines, The Guv’nor”, a nickname he was known by to his ScotRail colleagues.

“The name even followed him out to Sudan,” laughed his brother Mike.

One man who knew Mr Haines well is the Reverend Robert Wilkie, auxiliary minister at Craigie and Moncrieffe Church in Perth, who worked for 35 years at Perth railway station before entering the ministry.

He said he could imagine Mr Haines laughing at the proceedings but he thanked all those from the station garden club for their hard work in creating the tribute.

“We are here to celebrate and honour a man who was very much part of the team at ScotRail Perth,” said Mr Wilkie.

“This will stand to remind those who come after us of the difference people like David can make. People are poorer for his passing and richer for having known him.”

After a short prayer led by Mr Wilkie, his brother Mike Haines from Dundee thanked everyone involved on behalf of the family for the work that had gone into creating “a beautiful place”.

“David was opinionated, trouble at times and liked to cause an argument but he had belief in community, he had belief in people which culminated in his humanitarian work,” said Mr Haines.

“He was a hero for his belief in humanity.”

