Matthew Taylor Report: May vows to protect gig economy workers

Theresa May has insisted that her determination to change Britain in the interests of those who are “just about managing” remains “undimmed” despite the loss of her parliamentary majority.

In her first major speech since the general election debacle of June 8, Mrs May said she would act to protect the rights of workers, following the publication of Matthew Taylor’s report on the so-called “gig economy”.

And she appealed to other political parties to put forward their proposals for debate and discussion ahead of the Government’s full response to the report later in the year.

Mrs May acknowledged that the election result - which left her at the head of a minority Government dependent on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party - was “not what I wanted”.

However, she insisted that she would press forward with the reform agenda she set out when she first arrived in 10 Downing Street a year ago, saying: “My commitment to changing Britain is undimmed.”

The Prime Minister added: “At this critical time in our history, we can either be timid or we can be bold.”

“We can play it safe or we can strike out with renewed courage and vigour, making the case for our ideas and values and challenging our opponents to contribute, not just criticise.

“I think this country needs a Government that is prepared to take the bold action necessary to secure a better future for Britain and we are determined to be that Government.

“In everything we do, we will act with an unshakable sense of purpose to build the better, fairer Britain which we all want to see.”

Mrs May said the Government’s response to the Taylor Report would be guided by the aim of ensuring that “the interests of employees on traditional contracts, the self-employed and those people working in the ‘gig’ economy are all properly protected”.

But she insisted that Britain must avoid “overbearing regulation”, retain flexibility in the labour market and remain “a home to innovation, new ideas and new business models”.