Match Day Live: Full time: Rangers 1 Celtic 2

Full time. Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Celtic move 19 points ahead at the top of the SPFL after goals from Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair.

14:40 That’s about all we’ve got time for today but thanks for your company on this live blog which saw it end Rangers 1 Celtic 2. Happy New Year to all when it arrives!

14:30 So what are your thoughts after the game? Celtic fans are you pleased with the character shown by the team? Rangers fans, do you think tactically you were second best? Where did it all go wrong?

14:23 We’ve just about recovered from that. What a brilliant game of football that was and a terrific advert for the Scottish game.

14:20: Rangers had a great start to the game and it really took a goal for Celtic for the Champions to settle. Saying that, the second half was a totally different story with Celtic creating nine chances on goal. A brilliant response from Celtic makes it a Happy New Year to the Hoops.

14:16 It’s the third victory for Celtic over their rivals this season. Celtic are now 19 points ahead of their rivals with a game in hand. Celtic fans are loving it, absolutely loving it. They’ve came from one behind today and have beaten Rangers at Ibrox for the first time in 15 months.

14:15: FULL TIME: Rangers 1 Celtic 2

14:14 Corner comes in... headed wide. Surely that’s it

14:13: A shot from Halliday in the 92nd minute, but it’s straight at the Celtic keeper. Rangers have a corner in the last minute...

14:10- Four minutes of injury time to be added. Celtic have a corner.

14:09: Kenny Miller almost sets up Dembele but the shot is blocked. Time is ticking.

14:04: Two big saves from Foderingham keep Rangers in the game.

14:02 Some injury news, but perhaps not what you’d think. Brendan Rodgers hobbles back to the dugout after celebrating the second goal for Celtic. Passions do run high on Derby Day.

14:00 HITS THE POST- A great chance from Kenny Miller but the Rangers striker cannot finish. Looked harder to miss. Rangers won’t get many better chances, but ten minutes remain.

13:59- A great save from Foderingham denies Stuart Armstrong who was set up by Patrick Roberts. The on-loan City player has made a real difference.

13:56 How often have we seen a big save at one end leading to a goal at the other. That’s exactly what happened before Sinclair made it 2-1.

13:55: As it stands Rangers are heading to their third defeat against Celtic this season. The travelling support are loving it as they do the Huddle

13:52: Forget second wind, it’s the second goal that matters. Scott Sinclair meets a great pass at the far post to put the Champions ahead. A carbon copy of the first Rangers goal. Celtic fans behind the goal are loving it!

13:50: GOAL! Rangers 1 Celtic 2 - Scott Sinclair

13:49: BIG SAVE! A Danny Wilson header is blocked on the line by Craig Gordon. The Celtic number 1 had it covered but he did very well to get it away to safety. Rangers have found a second wind it seems.

13:47: Rangers make their second change with Josh Windass going off to be replaced by Joe Dodoo. James Forrest is also replaced by Patrick Roberts

13:42 Waghorn gets in behind the Celtic defence following a run from his own half, but the striker just cannot get a shot away.

13:40 Clint Hill and Windass egging the Rangers fans on who respond with loud cheers.

13:38: A woeful mistake from Danny Wilson passes the ball straight to Celtic who cannot capitalise. Rangers attempting to play out from the back has resulted in simply handing the ball back to Celtic three times now. Questionable tactics, and the Rangers fans seem to agree.

13:35: OFF THE BAR! A great ball in is hit goalwards by Dembele. A wonderful piece of athleticism from the striker, however his effort strikes the bar and Sinclair hits the side netting with the follow up. So unlucky from the league leaders.

13:32: Windass goes in the book after a foul on McGregor

13:31: CHANCE! Forrest runs onto a delicious dink from Armstrong but Foderingham stands tall and makes himself big in goal. Any other side of the keeper and Celtic were up.

13:28: Back to old tricks? Rangers get themselves into trouble by trying to play the ball out from the back. It’s the first time they’ve done it today and they immediately handed possession to Celtic. Are we seeing a change in tactic from the first half?

13:25: We’re back underway at Ibrox

13:24 Well after a brief lie down, the teams are coming again for the second half. Here’s hoping for just as captivating a half as we had in the first 45.

13:16: 61% of you have backed Celtic to win this game. The second half certainly leaves it all to play for.

13:12: A great half of football. Rangers came out the traps, chased down everything and really took the game to Celtic who look stunned. The home side have continually found joy through the likes of McKay. Celtic however have responded well to going behind. Scott Sinclair rattled the post and was wrongfully called offside when clean through on goal with support. Sinclair has provided most of the Celtic danger while Dembele’s finish was simply unstoppable.

13:10- HALF TIME- Rangers 1 Celtic 1

13:03- Following the injury to Garner there is six minutes of injury time at Ibrox.

13:01- A few minutes remaining until half time.

13:00: 15 minutes ago Brendan Rodgers was probably looking forward to getting his house in order at the team talk. Now, half time may be the worst thing for the Hoops who are suddenly looking sharp and moving forward with intent. A series of Celtic corners comes to nothing.

12:57: This game has kicked into life. Suddenly Forrest and other Celtic wide men are on the ball and running at Rangers.

12:52: Simply unstoppable from Dembele. A corner drifts in, Moussa Dembele picks up the ball after it bounces around the box and unleashes an unstopped half volley into the roof of the net. You don’t save those. Stunning.

12:51: GOAL! Rangers 1 Celtic 1 - Moussa Dembele

12:50; Sinclair hits the post! A fine pass through from Armstrong leads to a stumble before Sinclair gathers the ball takes on a defender and sees his shot strike the post. May have taken a slight deflection.

12:45: Strong pressure from Rangers who are chasing everything leads to a wayward pass from Scott Brown. Celtic haven’t started yet it seems and Rangers can smell blood.

12:43: It’s all go as Rangers look to press their advantage. Celtic look stunned. Scott Brown enters the book as he gets the first yellow card of the game for a rash foul.

12:34: Rangers suffer a blow as Joe Garner leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury in the build up to the goal. Martyn Waghorn his replacement. 1-0 Rangers,

12:31: Josh Windass cuts inside and squeezes the ball to James Tavernier who beats Emilio Izaguirre to the ball and cuts it back to Miller to hammer home from a couple of yards at the back stick.

12:30: GOAL! Rangers 1 Celtic 0- Kenny Miller

12:28: Clint Hill caught under the ball and Sinclair pounces, however, he drags his shot well wide. Rangers looking well up for this, but Celtic are looking just as lethal on the break.

12:25: Barrie McKay is proving to be a bit of a handful for Celtic as he cuts inside to Jason Holt whose shot from 20 yards is well held by Craig Gordon diving to his right. Celtic race up the other end to win a corner, which comes to noting.

12:18 A great start from Rangers, a mazy run by McKay sets Holt for a pop at goal but it’s cleared for a corner, which leads to nothing. A sign of intent from the home side.

12:17: Kick off. We’re underway at Ibrox.

12:16: A minutes silence at Ibrox for those who lost their life in the Ibrox Disaster. Impeccably respected by both sets of supporters.

12:12: Kenny Miller v Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown v Andy Halliday. The key battles will define this game, however, the time for talk is almost over!

12:10: Five minutes until kick off!

12:07: The fans are doing their bit as the volume at Ibrox intensifies. Will the teams do their bit? Kick off is less than ten minutes away.

12:02 Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports says that Moussa Dembele is in the squad today because he’s picked the right squad to win the game and that Leigh Griffiths has had some issues with his calf.

“Every game has been a tough game for us, of course, coming away to team in second place is always going to be tough.”

11:57: Mark Warburton spoke to Sky Sports about the importance ofe the match saying: “It’s very significant, we’re well aware of that.

“It’s a big blow [not having Lee Wallace]. The depth of the squad is such that we can adapt.

“They’re top of the league for a reason.

“We’ve been in good form. We know it’s a tough test but it’s one we’re going to relish.”

11:52: Officials from both sides took part in a service to remember the 66 victims of the 1971 Ibrox disaster this morning. Celtic Chairman, Ian Bankier laid a wreath at the service, while a minute’s silence is to be held before the game.

11:47: Andy Halliday has admitted Rangers have failed to earn the status they craved as genuine title challenger. Could today change all that for the Ibrox side?

11:45; 30 minutes till kick off!

11:40: FUN FACT: Celtic have won 14 successive league games - their best top-flight winning run since February 2014.

11:34: Rangers come into this match in good form having not lost in five, however Celtic remain undefeated and in the two battles v Rangers this season, the Hoops have a 6-1 aggregate lead.

11:27 The importance of this game cannot be understated as the Hoops look to express their dominance and Rangers look to make second place their own. Kick off 12:15. Who are you backing to win?

11:21: The Rangers XI to face Celtic Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Kiernan, Wilson, Garner, Miller, McKay, Windass, Halliday, Holt

The Celtic XI to face Rangers Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Sviatchenko, Izaguirre, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

11:15: It’s Blue v Green, 1st v 2nd, Rangers v Celtic. All of Glasgow comes to a halt as these two sides battle out for a New Year to remember and the final bragging rights of 2016.