Massive lottery prize unclaimed in Edinburgh

The National Lottery is hunting for a Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner who is a secret millionaire.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. However, the lucky winner from the Lotto draw on 26 August 2017 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in the City of Edinburgh, where the winning ticket was bought. are being urged to check and double-check their unique Lotto Millionaire Raffle code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket. The winning code on 26 August 2017 was GOLD 5271 4665 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 22 February 2018 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune! We have the champagne on ice.”