Manufacturing centre at Erskine will offer a ‘lifeline’ to veterans

A manufacturing centre staffed by Scottish veterans is to open next year, offering a “lifeline” to many ex-service personnel.

Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company (SBMC) will produce rail and road signs, recycle wooden products, and provide print and mail services. The site will employ around 40 people when it opens next June at the headquarters of veterans’ charity Erskine in Renfrewshire.

Charity leaders said the development was in response to a 2015 study which found that ex-service personnel are more than twice as likely to be unemployed as civilians.

SBMC will also provide welfare support for veterans and accommodation in collaboration with Erskine.

Steve Sherry, chief executive of Royal British Legion Industries, is heading the factory development.

He said: “We know from extensive stakeholder engagement that there is an immense hunger within the military communities of Glasgow and the surrounding areas for skill-based employability initiatives for veterans.

“SBMC will be based on a tried and tested, commercially competitive but also socially proactive business model, ensuring a positive and rewarding environment for the Scottish veterans who will work in the factory.

“This, when coupled with the full wrap-around welfare and residential support provided in partnership with Erskine, will offer a lifeline to hundreds of Scottish veterans who have found themselves in difficulty following their return to civvy street.”

As a not-for profit enterprise, SBMC said funds will be reinvested into the company to create more jobs and and state-of-the-art industrial equipment.

Steve Conway, chief executive of Erskine, said: “I am delighted that Erskine has been able to support Royal British Legion Industries to establish Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company on our estate at Bishopton.

“This is one of several initiatives Erskine is taking forward to extend the services it provides to veterans, which will see a true Veterans Village being established with accommodation, employment, an activity centre and our well-known care homes being available on the same site. We very much look forward to seeing SBMC not only become a leading social enterprise but provide vital employment opportunities to our nation’s veterans.”