Manchester attack: Parents of Eilidh MacLeod issue heartfelt message

The parents of the Eilidh MacLeod have paid tribute to their daughter who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday with a heartfelt message.

Fourteen-year-old Eilidh, from Barra in the Outer Hebrides, was one of 22 murdered in the suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

Eilidh MacLeod.

Roddy and Marion MacLeod spoke of their “beautiful” and “talented daughter, while thanking the emergency services in their statement.

The teenager attended the show with her friend and classmate, at Barra’s Castlebay Community School, Laura MacIntyre, 15.

The pair had travelled with Mrs MacLeod who was set to pick them up from the venue having been texted by Eilidh during the final song. On arrival, however, she was met by people running from the arena.

Eilidh MacLeod

The statement read: “Eilidh MacLeod was our beautiful, intelligent, popular and talented daughter as well as a loving sister and we are at a loss without her. Eilidh loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved, both family and friends alike. She loved socialising whether through social media or spending time with them down on the beaches of both Barra and Vatersay. Her love of music was unsurpassed and she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the Pipe Bands immensely.

“We would like to thank the emergency services who did everything in their power to help following the explosion. Sincere thanks also go to all who have supported us through this terrible time including the people of Manchester, Scotland and well-wishers worldwide. Specific thanks to all those in our Western Isles communities and, in particular, our home islands of Barra and Vatersay for everything they have done and continue to do for us. Messages and tributes to our Eilidh by her friends have given us great comfort and we wish to thank you all. The offers of help and support have been truly overwhelming and greatly appreciated.

“Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically. We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery. As a family, we would also like to offer our support and condolences to all the other innocent victims who have been needlessly killed in this attack; and to the survivors in hospitals around Manchester.

“Losing Eilidh is undoubtedly the most difficult time of our lives and we ask that the media please respect our privacy during this time.”