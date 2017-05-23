Manchester arena attack: Vigil to be held in Glasgow

A vigil is to be held for victims of the Manchester attack in Glasgow’s George Square.

The event will begin at 5.30pm.

Glasgow City Council said the people of Manchester were among Glasgow’s “closest friends”.

Twenty two people, including the terrorist, were killed when a bomb was detonated at the Manchester Arena last night, shortly after an Ariana Grande concert had finished.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This is an appalling and disgusting outrage. The people of the great city of Manchester are amongst Glasgow’s closest friends and I know every Glaswegian will join with me in sending our condolences and love to everyone who has been caught up in this attack.

“I have written this morning to Mayor Burnham offering him any support Glasgow can give.

“The council’s chief executive will today be discussing the safety and security of Glasgow’s venues with Police Scotland.

“She will also meet with the chief executives of Glasgow Life and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) as we begin to consider the security implications for the city.”