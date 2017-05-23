Manchester arena attack: How you can help - wherever you are

Manchester woke this morning to the full horror of the terror attack at Manchester Arena last night that left 22 dead and 59 injured. Whether you are in Manchester or further afield, here are some ways you can help.

Avoid Manchester city centre where possible

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Greater Manchester Police are currently advising that members of the public avoid the city centre if possible, as emergency services are still present and working at the scene of the Manchester Arena attack.

Share photos and videos that might help the police

Police have called for anyone with images or video footage of last night’s Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena to upload them to the UK Police Image Appeal website.

These may help the authorities to clarify the events leading up to last night’s attack. Anyone who was in the vicinity of the arena last night and has any information that may be useful should contact Greater Manchester Police. To report any suspected terrorist activity, call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321, or dial 999.

Offer someone a room

The hashtag #RoomForManchester was created last night on Twitter and used by locals to offer those stranded somewhere to stay, or a free lift to wherever they needed to be. Many concert attendees or parents of those who were at the arena may still be in Manchester, waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, or still searching for them. If you are able to offer a bed for the night, or even somewhere for those affected to charge their phones or rest temporarily, you can still use the hashtag to connect with someone in need.

READ MORE: Manchester arena attack: 22 killed, children among dead

Don’t try to give blood

After an overwhelming response from those in the Greater Manchester area, the NHS are not currently taking registrations for blood donation. Despite some mixed messages on social media today, it is best to wait to register, rather than overwhelming donation centres today. However, if you already had an appointment to donate blood made before last night’s attack, please still attend.

Share images of those who are still missing

Retweeting Twitter posts using the hashtag #MissingInManchester will help to circulate the personal details and photos of those who are still missing after the attack. No matter where you are in the country or the world, your retweets can make a difference in this situation.

Donate to those affected

Several crowdfunding pages have been set up to help the families of those killed or injured in the arena attack.

The Manchester Evening News has already raised more than their £50,000 target (over £53,600 at the time of writing), thanks to nearly 3000 donations. You can contribute here.

Social media agency, Social Chain, are also fundraising for the same cause, and aim to raise £100,000 overall. They have currently collected more than £3,000. You can add your own donation here.

Attend a vigil

All are welcome at a vigil will be held in Albert Square in Manchester at 6pm this evening (23 May), to honour and remember those injured and killed last night. Other vigils in support of Manchester have already been planned in Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds and Cambridge, all taking place tonight.