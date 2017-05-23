Manchester arena attack: armed police deployed in Scotland

Armed police have been deployed at transport hubs and “crowded places” in Scotland following the Manchester attack, Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley announced today.

Unarmed British Transport Police (BTP) patrols have also been stepped up at major railway stations.

Armed police will be deployed at transport hubs. Picture: John Devlin

Existing Police Scotland armed patrols at airport terminals have been increased in frequency as well.

A spokesman Network Rail said Glasgow Central Station, which is used by some 80,000 people a day, said: “There are a lot more police on the concourse than normal, for reassurance more than anything else.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport, which handles nearly 40,000 passengers a day, said: “Police are more visible and they have upped both their armed and unarmed patrols.”

Mr Gormley said: “As part of the UK-wide response to these events, Police Scotland continues to review all safety and security plans and operations.

“This includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed.

“People will therefore see armed police on patrol at transport hubs and crowded places.

There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat to Scotland but I would ask the public to remain alert and report anything suspicious.

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith of the BTP said: “Extra officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country.

“Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey.

“This will include both armed and unarmed officers.”