Man ‘with sawn-off shotgun takes hostages at bowling alley’

A man armed with a sawn-off shotgun has taken hostages at a bowling alley according to unconfirmed reports.

Warwickshire Police say they are dealing with an “ongoing incident” and warned people to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses say there are up to 30 armed police officers at MFA Bowl at Bermuda Park in Nuneaton, Warks.

READ MORE: 3 men taken to hospital after ‘life-changing’ liquid attack

They tweeted: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton. Please avoid the area.”

All roads in the area have been blocked.

Twitter user Laura tweeted: “All roads into bermuda are blocked by police. Just happened as we drove past 5 mins ago. Helicopter above.”

Gary Cockerill tweeted: “Apparently man armed with sawn off taken hostages in bowling alley.”