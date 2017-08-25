Man with knife attacked police outside Buckingham Palace

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police outside Buckingham Palace.

The man was stopped on Friday evening at the Mall outside the palace in possession of a knife.

As the police attempted to detain the him, the two officers suffered minor injuries to the arm, and they were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

No other injures have been reported with officers on the scene and enquiries are ongoing.