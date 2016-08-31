Man who died in motorbike crash named as Rory Harley Davidson

A man who died in a motorbike crash in East Ayrshire has been named by police.

Rory Harley Davidson, 23, was travelling with another man on the bike on Monday morning when it struck a stone dyke in Boig Road, New Cumnock, near to Nith Bridge, causing the pair to be thrown off the vehicle.

The second man was taken to Ayr Hospital, where staff described his condition as critical.

Mr Davidson, who was from New Cumnock, died at the scene of the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have appealed for any witnesses or drivers using dashcams in the area to contact them.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY