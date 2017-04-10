Man viciously attacked near medical centre in Gorgie

A man was viciously attacked near to a medical centre in Gorgie.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the serious assault near Slateford Medical Centre.

The incident took place around 3.30pm yesterday on a footpath at the junction of Gorgie Park Close and Gorgie Park Road.

A 38-year-old man was approached by two men and repeatedly attacked with knives or similar weapons.

He sustained a number of serious, but none life-threatening, injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The first suspect is described as white, in his mid twenties, of slim build and 5ft 8ins tall.

He is believed to have been wearing a black baseball cap, red Adidas sweatshirt, dark-coloured traksuit bottoms and sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as white, in his mid twenties, of slim build, 5ft 6ins tall, with blond hair and possibly had an English accent.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark tracksuit bottoms and sunglasses.

The two were last seen heading in the direction of Moat House.

Detective Constable Jenna Lawrie of Corstorphine’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was a vicious attack which we believe may have been targeted and our enquiries are currently ongoing.

“As part of this, we’re appealing for anyone who may have seen these men in the area or who recognises their descriptions to get in touch.

“We’re particularly eager to speak to the occupants of a medium-sized white car seen outside Moat House shortly before the assault.

“We’d also like to speak to a group of around three to four men, described as being in their early twenties, who offered help to the victim afterwards.

“We believe that these people may have information which can help with the investigation and would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland