Man used knife to rob washing up liquid at Stenhouse store

A thief threatened staff at a convenience store before making off with washing up liquid.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery at a convenience store in the Stenhouse yesterday.

At around 12.15pm a man entered Nadeem’s Store on Stenhouse Cross and threatened staff with a knife before stealing the cleaning product.

The man is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot tall and around 25 years old. Detective Constable Kevin Walls at Corstorphine CID said: “This was a frightening incident for staff and officers quickly attended and searched the area but the man was not located. The man was seen to enter the shop earlier so may have been loitering in the area prior to the robbery.”