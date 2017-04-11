Man tripped woman and sexually assaulted her on Aberdeen train

Police have appealed for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on board a train.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Saturday April 1 on the 8.55pm Aberdeen to Inverurie service.

British Transport Police said the woman was walking along the aisle of the train when a man put his leg in front of her, causing her to bump into him.

He is then said to have touched her inappropriately.

The suspect, who is thought to have been travelling with three other men and four women, got off the train at Inverurie.

He is described is white, aged in his 60s and was wearing casual clothes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact British Transport Police.