Man to appear in court over pensioner mechanic murder case

A man is to due to appear in court charged with the murder of a pensioner in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his Fairview Cottages home in Badenscoth, Rothienorman, on Saturday March 12 last year.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man has been detained and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Smith, of the major investigation team, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation which has involved significant resources from across Police Scotland including forensic services, major investigation and organised crime teams, operational support units and local policing.

“There has been considerable work carried out in the area over the last 11 months and I know this has impacted greatly on the local community.

“I would like to sincerely thank all those who have contacted police or been spoken to by officers while extensive inquiries have been carried out. Your support and co-operation has been appreciated.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and police activity will continue in the area.”

He said that a police pod will be situated in Rothienorman on Friday where anyone with concerns or information can attend.

Mr McKandie was a self-employed mechanic.