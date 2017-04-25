Man stabbed Glasgow pensioner to death days after being freed

A man who murdered a pensioner in a Glasgow street changed his plea before the end of his trial.

Peter Telfer was captured on CCTV stabbing 76-year-old John Baker twice in the back, only days after being granted bail.

Mr Baker then flagged down a passing refuse truck with three council workers who phoned an ambulance. The pensioner – who had recently been given the all-clear from cancer – later died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The attack happened around 12:25am on 29 June, a matter of hours after Telfer robbed Victoria Weston of her bag outside Glasgow’s Central Station.

Shortly afterwards he tried to rob Karen Bowman of her bag at a bus stop in Trongate, before making his way to Calton where the murder took place.

Telfer had only been granted bail on 27 June at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being charged with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a shop on Shettleston Road.

The 25-year-old went on trial last week at the High Court in Glasgow for a string of charges including the murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

But yesterday after the prosecution had led all evidence, Telfer pled guilty to the three charges.

The case continues.