Man shot dead in Dundee in ‘crossbow attack’

A man has died after a violent disturbance in a Dundee flat reportedly involving a crossbow, with another man left seriously injured.

The incident took place at Dundonald Court - a modern block of flats on the corner of the city’s Aklay Street and Dundonald Street - late on Sunday evening.

Several residential streets were sealed off by armed police at 11.45pm with officers and forensic teams remaining on the scene this morning.

Officers confirmed an active investigation as the death of the man is bring treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man has died following a disturbance at Dundonald Court in Dundee yesterday at around 11.45pm.

“The death is being treated as suspicious and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

“No further details will be released until formal identification has taken place.

“Next of kin have been informed.”