Man seriously injured in Glasgow stabbing

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old was attacked in the Crookston area of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

Police were called to Dermontside Close at 4.15am and found the injured victim.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to stab wounds, and he is now said to be in a serious condition.

Detective Constable Mark Hendry said: “Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the circumstances of this incident and how the victim came about his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Dermontside Close in the early hours of this morning and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”

