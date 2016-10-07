Man rescued after major search on Isle of Lewis loch

A man is in hospital after emergency services launched a major search and rescue operation on an Isle of Lewis loch.

The coastguard, RNLI and police mounted an overnight search to find a fishing vessel that was reported missing on Loch Erisort at 10.45pm on Thursday evening.

The Stornoway RNLI lifeboat, South Lochs inshore rescue team, Stornoway, Tarbet and Breascleate Coastguard rescue teams, the search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway and police undertook an extensive search of the area.

The fisherman was found safe three hours later after making it to shore in the boat.

He was taken to the Western Isles hospital in Stornoway.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that the man has been found safe and well. It appears that he had engine difficulties but managed to get himself to shore. This is a happy ending, but it could have ended very differently.

“Whenever you go to sea, make sure you take appropriate communications, navigation and safety equipment with you.”

