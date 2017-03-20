Man proposes to girlfriend using info board at Glasgow Central

A man has proposed to his girlfriend using the information board at Glasgow Central station.

The proposal happened on Monday evening when a man called Craig asked his girlfriend Linsay to marry him.

A message flashed up on the information board above the ticket machines to the station platforms.

It read: ‘Linsay. We met here on our first date exactly three years ago.

“Tonight I am asking you to make these happy times go on forever...

“Will you marry me? Craig.”

ScotRail later tweeted confirming that Linsay said yes to Craig’s proposal.