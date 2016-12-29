Man on homeless hunger strike outside Scottish Parliament

Campaigners have joined a protest by a hunger striker who is sleeping rough outside the Scottish Parliament and says he is prepared to die.

Alasdair Cordona is reported to be 23 days into a hunger strike to highlight failings in support for people who become homeless.

The former teacher and musician has been sleeping in a plastic sheet outside Holyrood.

He has been joined by Ishbel Taromsari, who is “sleeping out” with Mr Cordona to “show him people care”.

Mr Cordona told a newspaper before Christmas: “I’m willing to take this to the death to show the system in this country is rotten. Prisoners are treated better than this country’s poor.”

He is surviving on water alone, and spent his 51st birthday sleeping rough on 22 December.